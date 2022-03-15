Garrett Country Club announces meetings
GARRETT — Garrett Country Club will hold league meetings for the upcoming golf season. Meetings will be at 7 p.m. each night.
The men’s league will meet tonight, March 15 and again Wednesday.
The American Legion league will meet Thursday.
League play will begin in mid-April.
League openings are determined at the organizational meetings for both players and subs. The Thursday morning senior league will meet at a later date.
People interested in joining a league as a player or as sub should attend one of the meetings or call the clubhouse at 357-5165.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.