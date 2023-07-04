Arrested in LaGrange County
Ron Slone, 37, of the 2200 block of C.R. 66, Auburn, was booked at 7 p.m. June 23 to serve a sentence relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information was provided.
Arrested in Noble County
Joshua L. Reynolds, 35, of the 2400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 11:49 a.m. June 23 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Tyler J. Fulks, 40, of the 400 block of East Covell Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:24 p.m. June 26 on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information was provided.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Travis Woodard, 31, of the 1500 block of Seneca Court, Auburn, was arrested at 3:15 a.m. June 24 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jessica Marzion, 36, of Ottawa, Ohio, was arrested at 5:06 p.m. June 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear and possession of paraphernalia, both Class C misdemeanors.
John Secrest, 48, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. June 25 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tommy Sutton, 41, of the 500 block of Jefferson Street, Rome City, was arrested at 11:04 a.m. June 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear (burglary, a Level 5 felony and theft, a Level 6 felony) and failure to appear (possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony).
Jason Sheppard, 38, of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was arrested at 3:42 p.m. June 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Brandon Garrett, 33, of the 1100 block of South Hamsher Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:58 a.m. June 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation (possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony).
Bryce Perry, 29, of Convoy, Ohio, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. June 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ronald Myers, 61, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. June 27 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of sexual battery, as a Level 6 and battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Keith Mabee, 40, of the 1900 block of Graham Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:57 p.m. June 28 by Garrett Police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Rhoades, 20, of the 9300 block East, C.R. 200 South, Avilla, was arrested at 12:24 a.m. June 29 by Garrett Police on a charge of minor consuming, a Class C misdemeanor.
Gregory Myers, 60, of the 200 block of Hunters Ridge, Auburn, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. June 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
