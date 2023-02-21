INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb’s Braxton Miller and Garrett’s Carter Fielden both placed at the state wrestling tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this weekend.
Getting past the first match is big, as it puts wrestlers among the final eight in their respective weight classes and guarantees them at least a ribbon.
Friday, Miller (40-3) scored an 11-1 major decision over New Prairie sophomore Jayden Lewis in the first round at 145 pounds.
Fielden got to Saturday with a 5-1 decision over Sontonio Sassa of Crown Point at 120.
Both wrestlers lost their first matches Saturday but fought back to earn solid places among the final 16 wrestlers in their classes.
Fielden (34-10), a freshman, lost to eventual state champion Jake Hockaday of Brownsburg (33-4), a sophomore, by pin at 51 seconds.
Miller, a junior, lost his first match Saturday by a 7-2 decision to New Castle’s Brevan Thrine (38-5).
In his first consolation match, Fielden was a winner by 2:14 pin over New Palestine’s Bryce Doss (28-5).
Fielden was defeated by Western’s Tanner Tishner by 13-0 major decision in the match to decide fifth and sixth places.
Miller won his first consolation match, defeating Evansville Central’s Luke Robards (40-5) by 8-3 decision.
In overtime, Miller was a 5-3 winner over Indianapolis Cathedral’s Dillon Graham (42-6).
Other area state qualifiers fell short in Friday’s matches.
Semi-state champion Keegan Schlabach (44-2) of Lakeland saw his career end with a 3-2 defeat to Hyatt Yeager of Center Grove at 126.
Garrett’s Hayden Brady (26-5), the first Railroader wrestler to make four state appearances, also ended his career with a close loss, falling 8-7 to Landen Haines of Brownsburg at 126.
Another area senior, Essiah Kamer of Fremont (34-9) dropped an 8-2 decision to Brownsburg’s Brady Ison at 132.
Also at 120, Eastside freshman Linkin Carter (35-10) was pinned at 5:06 by eventual state runner-up Ashton Jackson of LaPorte (53-1).
At 113, DeKalb sophomore Drew Waldon (34-3) lost a 5-2 decision to Seth Aubin of Hobart.
Prairie Heights sophomore Brody Hagewood (35-7) was pinned at 2:32 by unbeaten Joey Buttler of Whiteland (42-0) at 132. Panther sophomore Brock Hagewood (33-6) also ran into an undefeated opponent, dropping a 7-4 decision to Michael Major (26-0) of Carmel.
