Indiana has been fighting the opioid abuse epidemic for years, using a three-pronged approach of prevention, treatment and enforcement.
One measure our state has taken in response to this crisis is cracking down on prescriptions, with doctors only being able to prescribe opioids for seven days at a time when a patient is first prescribed opioids.
While this policy is overall helpful in combating prescription drug addiction, it has had the unintended consequence of making life more difficult and painful for people who suffer from chronic pain and find relief through prescription opioids.
Chronic pain is persistent pain in which pain signals keep firing in the nervous system for months or years. This is different than acute pain, which alerts a person to an injury or sickness, such as a sprained ankle or stomachache. In the U.S., more than 20 percent of the adult population have chronic pain.
In order to support those who live with chronic pain, I authored Senate Bill 73, which would add chronic pain to the list of ailments not affected by the initial seven-day prescription regulation. Under Indiana code, cancer and palliative care are the current exceptions to this regulation.
Adding chronic pain to this list of exceptions would give these Hoosiers the ability to live their lives as normal as possible with a longer prescription of medication.
SB 73 has been assigned to the Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services.
If you have any questions or concerns on this or other topics, feel free to contact me at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov or (317) 233-0930.
