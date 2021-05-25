Ladies League
Players Points
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 89
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 76
Jane Scheumann, Mary Wagner 69
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 67
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 65
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 64
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 64
Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 61
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 57
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 55
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 55
Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 51
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 46
Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 45
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 43
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 43
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 39
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 39
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 37
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 20
Low scores — Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 36, Jane Scheumann/Mary Wagner 38; Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 38; Jane Robbins/Desiree Heffley 39.
Two-Man Scramble League
Players Points
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 90
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 84
Joe Keb, Jay Baird 84
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 83
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 81
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 81
Don Myers, Don Sproch 79
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 77
Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 76
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 75
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 74
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 71
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 71
Matt Clark, Camron Clark 70
Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 68
Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 67
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 66
Austin Manth, Adam King 66
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 65
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 64
Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 64
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 63
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 62
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 58
Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 58
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 57
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 54
Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 51
Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 49
Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 32
Low scores — Mike Morr/Jason Vian 32, Matt Bianski/Jeff Kempf 35, Steve Smith/Kory Hall 36, Bob Novy/Fritz Cooper 36, Brian Babcock/Joe Strycker 36.
Tuesday Night League
Players, Team Points
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 130
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 127
Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 126
Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 118
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 116
Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 115
Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 111
Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 104
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South
House 103
Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 103
Phil DeJon, Wayne Frank 102
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 100
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 98
Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom
Bottling/Packing 97
Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 96
Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 92
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 91
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 82
Low scores — Howard Marchand 38, Brock Diederich 38, Tom Blotkamp 39, Curt Kula 41, Dale Pfeiffer 41.
Wednesday Night League
Players Points
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn
Customs 125
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 121
Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 119
Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 119
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 117
Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 114
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 114
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary Clinic #1 111
Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 111
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 111
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 110
Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 110
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 107
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 106
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 104
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded
Plastics 104
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 102
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 101
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 101
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 99
Don Sproch, Josh Page 93
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 93
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 92
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 85
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 81
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 68
Low scores — Mike Kleeman 34, Tom Blotkamp 36, Barry Ault 38, Jeff Webb 39, Larry Getts 39.
American Legion League
Players Points
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 119
Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 116
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 112
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 109
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 109
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 109
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 105
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 102
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 102
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 98
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 96
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 94
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 92
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 92
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 91
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 90
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 90
Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 89
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 84
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 81
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 77
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 73
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 66
Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 63
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 53
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 49
Low scores — Mike Kleeman 38, Brock Diederich 39, John Dudash 39, Scott Wilson 39, Pat Kleeman 40.
