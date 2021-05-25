Garrett Country Club logo

Ladies League

Players Points

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 89

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 76

Jane Scheumann, Mary Wagner 69

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 67

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 65

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 64

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 64

Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 61

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 57

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 55

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 55

Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 51

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 46

Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 45

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 43

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 43

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 39

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 39

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 37

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 20

Low scores — Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 36, Jane Scheumann/Mary Wagner 38; Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 38; Jane Robbins/Desiree Heffley 39.

Two-Man Scramble League

Players Points

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 90

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 84

Joe Keb, Jay Baird 84

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 83

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 81

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 81

Don Myers, Don Sproch 79

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 77

Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 76

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 75

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 74

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 71

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 71

Matt Clark, Camron Clark 70

Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 68

Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 67

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 66

Austin Manth, Adam King 66

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 65

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 64

Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 64

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 63

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 62

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 58

Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 58

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 57

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 54

Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 51

Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 49

Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 32

Low scores — Mike Morr/Jason Vian 32, Matt Bianski/Jeff Kempf 35, Steve Smith/Kory Hall 36, Bob Novy/Fritz Cooper 36, Brian Babcock/Joe Strycker 36.

Tuesday Night League

Players, Team Points

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 130

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 127

Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 126

Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 118

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 116

Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 115

Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 111

Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 104

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South

House 103

Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 103

Phil DeJon, Wayne Frank 102

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 100

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 98

Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom

Bottling/Packing 97

Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 96

Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 92

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 91

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 82

Low scores — Howard Marchand 38, Brock Diederich 38, Tom Blotkamp 39, Curt Kula 41, Dale Pfeiffer 41.

Wednesday Night League

Players Points

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn

Customs 125

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 121

Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 119

Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 119

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 117

Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 114

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 114

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary Clinic #1 111

Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 111

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 111

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 110

Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 110

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 107

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 106

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 104

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded

Plastics 104

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 102

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 101

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 101

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 99

Don Sproch, Josh Page 93

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 93

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 92

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 85

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 81

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 68

Low scores — Mike Kleeman 34, Tom Blotkamp 36, Barry Ault 38, Jeff Webb 39, Larry Getts 39.

American Legion League

Players Points

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 119

Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 116

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 112

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 109

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 109

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 109

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 105

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 102

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 102

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 98

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 96

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 94

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 92

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 92

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 91

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 90

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 90

Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 89

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 84

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 81

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 77

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 73

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 66

Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 63

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 53

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 49

Low scores — Mike Kleeman 38, Brock Diederich 39, John Dudash 39, Scott Wilson 39, Pat Kleeman 40.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.