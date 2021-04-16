GARRETT — After losing a season to COVID-19, the Garrett golf team is in the rebuilding process, according to coach Dave Demske.
Juniors Logan Borns and Thomas Loeffler are projected to be the team’s top golfers, he said.
“They have experience going back two years ago,” Demske said. Loeffler saw varsity experience as a freshman, and Borns has put in work during the off-season to get better.
Seniors Noah Dapp and Colton Weimer have two years of experience.
Filling in the number five spot will be the key, with senior Brady Cook and freshman Jacob Borns as possibilities.
Isaac Wright, projected to be one of the team’s top players, is out for the season due to an ACL injury, Demske said.
“There’s a lack of leadership and experience just by missing a season due to COVID,” the Garrett coach said. “We’ll lean on Colton and Noah, the seniors who’ve got the experience to kind of lead the team and fill in with those juniors who had some very limited varsity time their freshmen seasons.”
Two Railroaders who were part of the 2019 are now in college. Northeast Corner Conference champion Levi Follett is now playing golf at Saint Francis. Warren Joseph is now a member of the Trine football team.
Team members include Brayden Baker, Creigh Dircksen, Lucas Nern and Blake Sheets. Demske is assisted by Doug Booth.
Losing a season of experience and competition simply can’t be replaced.
“Playing in the summer with your friends is one thing, playing in competition is a whole another level of experience,” Demske said. Loeffler competed in some IGA and PGA events in the off-season.
“They’re super-good kids that want to get better, they want to improve,” the Garrett coach said. “We’ve taken advantage of the spring weather and just got out and played golf early, just got swings in, just got holes in.
“We have a couple of rounds under our belts to really analyze our strengths and our weaknesses,” Demske said. “We know going forward we’re going to spend a lot of time in our short game, an area that all players can work on.
“They really want to get better, and I look for our scores to drop as the season goes and we start to work on different skill sets for each one of them and develop these players.”
