BENTON — Garrett’s boys track team finished 10th at Friday’s Northeast Corner Conference track meet at Fairfield High School.
The Railroaders finished with 28 points, ahead of Eastside, which had 16.5 and Hamilton, which did not score. Prairie Heights finished with 29 points and eighth-place Fairfield had 31.
Churubusco rolled up 153 points to easily win the team title. Angola was a distant second with 98 points. West Noble was third with 69 points.
Garrett’s best finish came in the 4x800 relay.
The quartet of Luke Coffman, Tanner McMain, Nathan Presswood and Gavin Weller finished second with a time of 8:33.95. Westview won the event in 8:31.75.
Chandler Minnich placed third in the pole vault, clearing 13 feet.
McMain placed in two individual events, finishing sixth in the 3,200 at 11:00.72 and eighth in the 1,600 at 5:02.79.
Coffman placed sixth in the 800 run at 2:11.86.
Weller was seventh in the 3,200 at 11:01.54.
Brayden Baker was sixth in the 300 hurdles at 44.75 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team of Coffman, Holden Bowser, Keegan Angel and Nate Wells finished eighth with a time of 3:53.90.
Graydon Clingan finished eighth in the discus at 132 feet.
