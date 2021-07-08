GARRETT — The Garrett Fire Department celebrated Christmas in June at a party held last month, Chief Chad Werkheiser told the Board of Works Tuesday.
Service milestone awards effective in 2020 totaling 115 years of service were presented to: Dave VanDerbosch, 35 years; Jason Wells, 25 years; Matt West and Josh Newman, 15 years; and Brandon McConeghy, Tyler Meehan, Truman Owsley, Zak Kashmer and Brian Vanderbosch, five years each.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported 239 calls for service from June 14 through July 1. His report showed there were 158 city ordinance calls, 24 traffic warnings, 21 traffic tickets, six property damage accidents and two personal injury accidents.
Officers recorded 26 arrests during the period, of which half were Garrett residents. Nine arrests were for traffic violations, eight drug arrests on various charges and three on warrants. There were two battery arrests, three miscellaneous arrests and one operating a vehicle while intoxicated. McPherson’s report showed 47 business arrests were made during the period.
A total of 155 code violation letters were sent out between June 14 and July 5, according to Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr. Her report showed all were combinations of high grass, weeds, rubbish, vehicles and/or harborage for vermin. Smurr’s report showed 27 violators had complied and four abates have been forwarded to City Hall for noncompliance billing.
After a busy week preparing for Heritage Days, Streets and Parks Department Superintendent Eric Mossberger said workers have been busy mowing and spraying for mosquitos weekly.
Brush pick up is scheduled July 12-16. Stone alleys have been graded. His department is also working to repair potholes in alleys and streets and trimming trees.
The city pool has passed weekly tests. New signage is being installed for city parks. A summer worker is painting and redoing the original markings on the caboose in Eastside Park, Mossberger added.
Wastewater Superintendent Bruce Schlosser told board members the plant is running well and meeting all limits. A demonstration is planned later this week for a centrifuge for the plant.
Superintendent Pat Kleeman reported a softener that has been down for a year is nearly ready to put back into service when some welding work is done. Work also continues to replace four mainline water valves in town.
City Engineer Aaron Ott reported final design plans for the C.R. 15 are completed, and he is working on a list of Community Crossing matching grant projects due the end of the month. Ott is working on an application to fund wayfinding signage for downtown, directions to parks, schools and other city destinations.
City Attorney Darrick Brinherhoff said a preconstruction meeting is planned with contractor E & B Paving for a road to the Handshoe property east of town.
Mayor Todd Fiandt commended city workers for all their help during the Fourth of July festivities in town, including police and fire departments.
Air conditioning units in some areas are not cooling down offices, according to Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle. A bid to service the units was submitted by T & T Plumbing and Heating of LaOtto for $5,991. Board members agreed to contact a second contractor bid for the job.
