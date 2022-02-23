GARRETT — A Garrett home may be a total loss, but a woman and several animals who lived there were able to escape around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Garrett Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser said the adult female, whose name was not released, was inside when the smoke alarm went off at the residence at 706 S. Hamsher St.
Firefighters were dispatched at 11:25 a.m. and arrived two minutes later to find light smoke showing from the structure. The occupant was able to rescue three dogs. Firefighters located and rescued three cats from the home. The cats were administered oxygen and taken to the Garrett Veterinary Clinic for further treatment. Werkheiser did not know their status.
Fire crews had the situation under control within 30 minutes but remained at the scene until 2 p.m. There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but Werkheiser said it is believed to have started in the bathroom area of the home. He estimated about $15,000 in damages to the contents and between $70,000-$80,000 to the home.
Garrett was assisted at the scene by Auburn and Corunna firefighters, Parkview DeKalb EMS and the Garrett Police Department. LaOtto firefighters covered Garrett's station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.