The Train Stop Aug. 14-16
Wednesday — Cheeseburger, fries, banana and milk
Thursday — Chicken nuggets, broccoli, mandarin oranges, rice pilaf and milk
Friday — French bread pizza, green beans, fruit cocktail, cookie and milk
Aug. 19-23
Monday — Italian hoagie with marinara and cheese, fresh veggies fruit slushie and milk
Tuesday — Soft taco with cheese, lettuce and salsa, apple slices, doritos and milk
Wednesday — GKB Bowl, popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, cheese, corn, peaches, dinner roll and milk
Thursday — Beef and cheddar, vegetable blend, fresh fruit salad, Twix and milk
Friday — Mac and cheese, peas, pears, pretzel bosco and milk
Aug. 26-30
Monday — Pepperoni calzone, cauli blend, strawberries, Cheetos and milk
Tuesday — French toast, sausage link, vegetable juice, mixed fruit and milk
Wednesday — Potato Joe, cheese sauce, pineapple, graham and milk
Thursday — Chili dog, shredded cheese, cole slaw, craisins/raisels and milk
Friday — Tenderloin, fresh veggies, applesauce, ice cream and milk
