The Train Stop Aug. 14-16

Wednesday — Cheeseburger, fries, banana and milk

Thursday — Chicken nuggets, broccoli, mandarin oranges, rice pilaf and milk

Friday — French bread pizza, green beans, fruit cocktail, cookie and milk

Aug. 19-23

Monday — Italian hoagie with marinara and cheese, fresh veggies fruit slushie and milk

Tuesday — Soft taco with cheese, lettuce and salsa, apple slices, doritos and milk

Wednesday — GKB Bowl, popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, cheese, corn, peaches, dinner roll and milk

Thursday — Beef and cheddar, vegetable blend, fresh fruit salad, Twix and milk

Friday — Mac and cheese, peas, pears, pretzel bosco and milk

Aug. 26-30

Monday — Pepperoni calzone, cauli blend, strawberries, Cheetos and milk

Tuesday — French toast, sausage link, vegetable juice, mixed fruit and milk

Wednesday — Potato Joe, cheese sauce, pineapple, graham and milk

Thursday — Chili dog, shredded cheese, cole slaw, craisins/raisels and milk

Friday — Tenderloin, fresh veggies, applesauce, ice cream and milk

