Gloria Barnes

FORT WAYNE — Gloria Mae Barnes, 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, Gloria was the daughter of the late Howard and Gertrude Hall. Gloria grew up in Garrett, Indiana.
She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Manchester College and her Masters Degree in Elementary Education from Saint Francis University.
She was an elementary teacher at Vanlue Elementary for most of her career.
During her younger years, she enjoyed crafts and sewing, but in recent years, she found joy in painting. She enjoyed singing in the choir at Central Church of Christ in Findlay and Bethel Church of Christ in Ada, while raising her family in the Findlay, Ohio, area.
Gloria was a member of First Church of Christ in Garrett during her childhood and retirement years.
Gloria and her husband, Larry, were married on June 28, 1969, and enjoyed 53 years together.
Surviving are her husband, Larry Barnes; children, Warren (Julie) Barnes, and Ruth (Ben) Gregory; grandchildren, Grace Barnes, Gehrig Gregory, and Dawson Gregory; and nieces, Sue Blotkamp and Carol Armstrong.
Gloria was preceded in death by her brother, Warren Hall.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Towne House Retirement Chapel, 2209 St. Joe Center Road, with calling one hour prior.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Montpelier, Ohio.
Memorials may be made to First Church of Christ in Garrett, Indiana, for Missions.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
