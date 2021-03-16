AUBURN — While 2020 was largely influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, it did not deter new construction in DeKalb County, according to the county’s Department of Development Services.
The county issued permits for 571 projects, valued at a record-shattering $61.45 million in areas outside Auburn during 2020, the report shows.
Last year’s total compares to 538 projects valued at $50.5 million in 2019 — the previous record — the department’s records show.
The county department handles construction permits for rural areas of the county and all cities and towns except Auburn.
Industrial construction pushed 2020’s totals, with permits for eight industrial buildings worth $28.75 million.
By comparison, the county issued permits for five industrial buildings worth $9.85 million in 2019.
Last year’s eight industrial buildings included three in rural areas, two in Ashley and one each in Butler, Garrett and Waterloo. The largest project was the $11 million TrueCore factory in Waterloo.
Construction of new homes did not fall off by much in 2020.
Last year, the county issued permits for 70 new residences worth $18,662,403, an average of $266,605 per home.
In 2019, there were 79 permits for new residences, valued at $23.2 million.
New homes in 2020 included 40 in rural areas for $12,282,107, an average of $307,053.
Last year also saw permits for 26 new homes in Garrett with a total value of $5,574,325, an average of $214,397.
The year’s total also included two homes in Butler for $446,578, one in Ashley for $157,939 and one in Waterloo for $201,454.
Significant categories adding to the 2020 total were:
• 88 accessory buildings for $3,374,789 (84 of them in rural areas);
• 39 residential additions for $1,454,550 (31 in rural areas);
• 28 residential remodels for $545,793;
• 23 decks and porches for $260,750;
• 19 garages for $706,845;
• five modular homes for $685,948;
• nine pools for $347,215;
• four commercial buildings for $399,500 (three in rural areas);
• four commercial additions for $501,858; and
• four commercial remodels for $2,078,050.
