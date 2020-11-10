GARRETT — Seven Garrett players — three boys and four girls — have been named to the All-Northeast Corner Conference soccer teams.
On the boys’ side, seniors Kenan Kennedy, Zak Klopfenstein and Dylan Raymond were selected from Garrett. Freshman Chase Leech received honorable mention.
On the girls’ side, seniors Ella Baver and Macy Newman, junior Hailey Lantz and sophomore Lexi Gordon were All-NECC picks. Senior Kandyce Combs received honorable mention.
Four players each from West Noble and Westview led the All-NECC boys team. Along with Garrett, Angola and Central Noble had three selections. Eastside, Lakeland and Prairie Heights had two first-team picks each.
Westview led the All-NECC girls team with seven first-team selections. Lakeland had four first-team picks. Angola placed three on the first team, while Central Noble and West Noble had two each.
All-NECC Soccer
Boys First Team
Angola: Bryce Dailey, Jayden Nafziger and Kane Wagner.
Central Noble: Aidan Dreibelbis, Danny Leffers and Riley Smith.
Eastside: Mason Fritch and Chayse Hulbert.
Garrett: Kenan Kennedy, Zak Klopfenstein and Dylan Raymond.
Lakeland: Mason Douglas and Ricardo Luna.
Prairie Heights: Isaac Burns and Austin Helmick.
West Noble: Jose Dominguez, Eric Galarza, Henry Torres and Coy Wolheter.
Westview: Younis Algaradi, Gramm Egli, Drew Litwiller and Teague Misner.
Honorable mention
Angola: Joel Knox, Will Krebs, Leo Lazano and Jack McClure.
Central Noble: Dillen Noland and Ryan Schroeder.
Garrett: Chase Leech.
Prairie Heights: Trent VanWagner.
West Noble: Diego Flores, Alex Liera and Erik Medina.
Girls First Team
Angola: Maddie Dailey, Chaelin Hutchins and Megan Nisun.
Central Noble: Meghan Kiebel and Naomi Leffers.
Garrett: Ella Baver, Lexi Gordon, Hailey Lantz and Macy Newman.
Lakeland: Hailey Alleshouse, Emily Byler, Brooklyn Olinger and Emma Shiffli.
West Noble: Alondra Sosa and Sherlyn Torres.
Westview: Addie Bender, Hailee Caldwell, Alexis Miller, Erika Miller, Paige Riegsecker, Paige Schwartz and Hannah Sprunger.
Honorable mention
Angola: Frances Krebs and Lauren Leach.
Central Noble: Paige Hopf.
Garrett: Kandyce Combs.
Lakeland: Alivia Rasler.
West Noble: Jaquelin Delgado.
