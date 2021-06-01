ANGOLA — New Haven held off a Garrett rally for a 2-1 win in the Angola softball sectional May 25.
The Railroaders’ season ends at 5-21.
All of the game’s scoring happened in the final two innings of play.
New Haven (5-16) got on the board with two runs in the sixth.
The Bulldogs’ Ally Saalfrank led off the inning with a double and came home on a teammate's single.
Reader moved up on a ground ball, reached third on an error, and stole home to make it 2-0.
Laney Miller opened the Garrett seventh with a single, stole second, and went to third on Kyana Martinez’s two-out single. Miller later stole home for the Railroaders’ lone run.
Garrett had five hits in the game. Martinez and Hallie McCoy collected two hits each. One of McCoy’s hits was a double.
McCoy pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out five. One of New Haven’s runs was unearned.
Saalfrank pitched a complete game for New Haven. She walked one batter and fanned eight.
Each team made two errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.