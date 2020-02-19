GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council rehashed and again tabled a proposed ordinance for mobile food vendors in the city Tuesday.
At its Feb. 4, meeting, the council tabled a measure regulating food trucks using public property, stemming from a Food Truck Monday held in Eastside Park for the past two years.
That event is a fundraiser for Garrett High School’s Japanese Exchange program, with each vendor paying $30 per week, all of which goes to the students. Organizers said an average of eight trucks participate each week offering various foods and desserts. Between 170 and 225 people have attended the weekly events.
City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff prepared a 17-page document closely mirroring one used in Auburn to standardize requirements for food trucks at the Feb. 4 session.
At that meeting, Councilman Bobby Diederich asked why a school function was being held on city property and not on the school’s property, with the city providing clean-up and water and electric utilities. Council members discussed options at that session, such as imposing a $15 fee per vendor to the city to cover the clean-up and electrical costs for the city.
Tuesday, Mayor Todd Fiandt expressed concern the additional cost would result in higher food costs from the vendors or fewer participating in the events.
Julie Williams, who is in charge of the event, asked if any ordinance adopted would include requiring all non-profits using city facilities to be licensed — including the annual Heritage Days chicken barbecue sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and the Garrett Rotary Club’s pancake and sausage breakfast — as well as other non-food vendor fees, such as arts and crafts sales.
“This event was organized by the city and began as a fundraiser for students, provided free of charge as a community event,” Williams said. She said it has been successful and has promoted the community, but if the rent becomes too expensive, they can have it on school property, and had already considered that option.
By reducing the number of food trucks, “We don’t want to decrease funds going into the kids’ pockets. Trucks can only pay so much,” she added.
Brinkerhoff suggested a non-profit could come before the Board of Works and ask for fees to be waived. While the imposition of fees could be delayed, he said the permitting process should move forward.
City Planner Milton Otero presented a sample application for mobile food vendors for consideration.
“We don’t want people to thinking we are trying to be trying to be horse patooties,” Fiandt said of the situation.
“What might have been simple is causing questions and concern,” Brinkerhoff added.
With food vendors busy filling up their schedules for the season, the council decided to table any changes and continue to research options.
Also Tuesday, the council adopted a resolution for capital improvements for the city for 2020-2021, required for Garrett to receive County Economic Development Income Tax revenue. The resolution shows a CEDIT and investment balance of $1.029 million as of Jan. 1, 2020, and a balance of $614,814 for 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.