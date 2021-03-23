Volleyball
JAM Center
league starts April 5
GARRETT — The JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett, will host a spring co-ed volleyball session starting April 5.
Games will take place from 6-8 p.m. each Monday.
Winners of this session will receive championship T-shirts as well as a traveling trophy.
The cost is $200 per team of 6-10 players. Half of those playing must be female.
Teams can register by stopping by the JAM Center Welcome Center or by calling 357-1917. The registration deadline is March 29.
Prep Basketball
Armstrong earns academic honor
GARRETT — Garrett senior Trevor Armstrong was among area players receiving honorable mention to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State team.
Grade-point average, academic class rank and basketball statistics are all considered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.