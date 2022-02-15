Arrested in Noble County
Kaylene J. Elliott, 49, of the 3400 block of South C.R. 950E, LaOtto, was arrested at 3:03 p.m. Feb. 6 by Noble County police on a warrant.
Steven B. Krieger, 44, of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was booked at 10:13 a.m. Feb. 7 to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Michael W. Soule, 47, of the 1400 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:05 a.m. Feb. 10 by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Talon Hostetler, 25, of the 4400 block of C.R. 49, Auburn, was arrested at 11:18 p.m. Jan. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Walter Gordon, 35, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. Jan. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Blake Teegardin, 29, of the 200 block of John Street, Butler, was arrested at 7:47 p.m. Jan. 29 by Butler Police on charges of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor and criminal mischief and public intoxication, both Class B misdemeanors.
Jason Sebert, 52, of the 1000 block of Old Brick Road, Auburn, was arrested at 5:13 a.m. Jan. 30 by Auburn Police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony and pointing a loaded firearm, a Level 6 felony.
Izea Shawver, 22, of Angola, was arrested at 10 a.m. Jan. 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Nicole Jarnagin, 39, of the 500 block of North Beech Street, Butler, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 1 by Butler Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Eric Guillemette, 34, of the 100 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 2:08 a.m. Feb. 4 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Deserea McConnell, 24, of the 6000 block of North Market Street, Orland, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 4 by Indiana State Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Ralph Daley, 59, of the 400 block of Old S.R. 1, Angola, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Feb. 6 by Garrett Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Miller, 37, of Hamilton, was arrested at 10 a.m. Feb. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Kesean Richardson, 20, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 10:41 a.m. Feb. 7 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Justin Wilson, 34, of the 200 block of East 5th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Feb. 7 by Auburn Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Anthony Lamm, 19, of the 1300 block of Hiawatha Place, Auburn, was arrested at 10:37 a.m. Feb. 8 by Indiana State Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tiffany Jackson, 24, of the 100 block of Dagny Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:21 p.m. Feb. 8 by Butler Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Corben Ruse, 29, of the 700 block of Peterson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Dennis Blaker, 52, of the 1200 block of East Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Feb. 9 by Garrett Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a minor in a vehicle and a prior OWI, a Level 6 felony.
Jacob Hart, 27, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
James Shaffer, 31, of the 1700 block of Cuba Road, Spencerville, was arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant.
Joshua Walters, 33, of the 200 block of North Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Feb. 10 by Garrett Police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony and invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
