GARRETT — Garrett residents could discover a new way to enjoy recreation and tee off should a disc golf course is created.
A proposal for a possible 18-hole disc golf course at Ocker Park on the north side of Garrett were briefly discussed at the April 20 Board of Works meeting.
The suggestion was first presented at a recent Garrett Parks Authority meeting.
Before a disc golf course can happen, however, many steps need to take place. Creating a course comes with an estimated $15,000 cost. At this time, there is no funding for the project, city officials said.
Once city approval has been gained, organizers plan to seek donations to help with the cost, according to the project description.
Plans are to introduce disc golf to Garrett by providing a sample layout at Ocker Park to invite community members and fellow disc golfers to help with the layout of the course. An 18-hole course opened earlier this year in Butler’s Maxton Park. There is a disc golf course in Auburn’s Eckhart Park.
In other business, the Board of Works approved Webb Concrete Construction’s bid for this year’s sidewalk replacement program. City Planner Milton Otero presented bid tabulations showing price increases from last year of 50 cents per square foot for concrete removal and disposal, new curb-face sidewalk installation and new driveway aprons.
The costs also showed a $1 increase per square foot for new sidewalk installation and a $5 increase per linear foot for new roll curb installation.
The cost for Americans with Disabilities Act ramps decreased from $550 each to $500 each, according to the report. Garrett residents can sign up now on Facebook, the city’s website or in City Hall offices of the mayor and clerk-treasurer.
The Redevelopment Committee opted to pay for the rebuilding of C.R. 15, Otero said. City Engineer Aaron Ott is putting together bid documents, and Otero said he is organizing meetings with adjacent property owners before the project begins.
The Redevelopment Committee will also fund a new parking lot behind Shorty’s Steakhouse on North Randolph Street. Plans are to compact the gravel surface first, with paving possible in the future.
Wastewater Plant Superintendent Bruce Schlosser introduced Marcy Coe, who joined the department as operations/lab tech. Longtime employee Jeff Bartels will be retiring at the end of the month, he added. The board gave its approval to purchase a replacement blower for the plant at a cost of $35,000.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported the street sweeper has made a complete round of the city.
The new pool slide has arrived, and the pool will open Saturday, May 29.
Mossberger reminded residents of the citywide spring cleanup on Saturday, May 8, from 7-11:30 a.m. at the street barn.
Police Chief Roland McPherson said officers responded to 159 calls for service between April 5-18, including 14 traffic tickets and 10 traffic warnings. The report showed five property damage accidents and one personal injury accident.
Police made 15 arrests during the period; nine were Garrett residents and six lived outside of the city. Of those arrests, five were on warrants, two were traffic arrests and four were for various drugs. One miscellaneous arrest was recorded. Officers also reported 20 business checks during the period.
The board requested McPherson provide an inventory of current police vehicles before moving forward on bids for new vehicles this year.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser said the air packs that ordered at the end of 2020 have arrived, and training will begin with plans to put them into service by the first of May.
