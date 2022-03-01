GARRETT — Several Garrett Middle School students earned awards at the science fair.
A number of students qualified for the Northeastern Indiana Regional Science Fair to take place later this month at Trine University.
Behavioral Science
Sixth Grade
1. Nicholas Woolridge. 2. Cadence Fletcher.
Seventh Grade
1. Shayna Nodine. 2. Javin Bailey. 3. Peyton Fugate. 4. Baya Holt. 5. Chloe Zuehsow.
Eighth Grade
1. Sarah DePew. 2. Bianca Beisheim. 3. Hailee Ash. 4. Deziree Arnett.
Chemistry
Sixth Grade
1. Annabel Picklesimer. 2. Mia Lopez and Josie Kosmatka. 3. Madison Terry and Kaylee Smith. 4. Chloe Warfield and Alina Warakai. 5. Nathan Swank and Parker Williams.
Seventh Grade
1. Lucie White. 2. Kaeuna Dirksen. 3. Carter Coffman. 4. Kyle Gator and Noah Hess. 5. Mikayla Roxas and Alexis Metcalf.
Eighth Grade
1. Sophia Boltz. 2. Lia Prater. 3. Luke Hicks and Jace Clifford. 4. Gabe Armstrong. 5. Peyton Conrad.
Computer Science
Sixth Grade
1. Kylie Bergman.
Seventh Grade
1. Carter Slone. 2. Megan Fox.
Eighth Grade
1. Zaidin Short
Dental
Sixth Grade
1. Lennon Hoeffel.
Seventh Grade
1. Zoie Conley. 2. Audrey Hall and Kilee Zimmerman.
Engineering
Sixth Grade
1. Wrigley Smith. 2. Kale Westropp. 3. Addison VanBuskirk and Georgie Baldwin.
Seventh Grade
1. Ty Bickley and Alex Guzman. 2. Hunter Kruse. 3. Shawn Moorehead and Ethan Albright.
Eighth Grade
1. Landon Best. 2. Abby Thomas.
Environmental/Botany
Sixth Grade
1. Merek Malcolm. 2. Lucy Hayes and Jaley Saralu. 3. Ellenore Tillotson. 4. Elizabeth Duesler and Jahla Simon.
Seventh Grade
1. Elly Cossairt. 2. Abbi Werling. 3. Rileigh Ruckman and Charlotte Lemen.
Eighth Grade
1. Randi Woodward. 2. Lillian Asfour and Jayda Cuenca. 3. Addison Kinch and Kaydance Baker. 4. Josephine Knepper and Lauren Hess. 5. Trevor Thomas and Jacob Reynolds.
Health and Wellness
Sixth Grade
1. Taylor Gottfried. 2. Kylee Carmichael and Katy Kueber. 3. Kallie Klenke and Aleigha Kidder. 4. Stella Karr. 5. Aydin Seely.
Seventh Grade
1. Aiden Reed. 2. Keagan Peck and Shane Hobbs. 3. Kade Shafer.
Eighth Grade
1. Tatum Lockhart and Issabell Jones. 2. Connor Garr. 3. Joe Fuentes. 4. Ari Hippensteel and Jake Gonya. 5. Lilliann Gross.
Materials Chemistry
Sixth Grade
1. Aryka Kramer and Jazmin Leighty. 2. Isabelle Hathaway. 3. Hadley Flotow and Emma Coffman. 4. Emalee Kooienga and Kira Michlow. 5. Aaliyah Berry and Adalynn Morgan.
Seventh Grade
1. Audrey Mullins and Lillian Hennessy. 2. Nolan Bradfield. 3. Navaha Campbell. 4. Gavin Robertson and Ethan Smith. 5. Remi Winebrenner.
Eighth Grade
1. Bailey Hedges and Sydney Suelzer. 2. Adalyn Custer and Molly Martin. 3. Hannah Simon. 4. Troy Wallace and Brayden Nusbaum. 5. Alexis Liechty and Kaycee Bainbridge.
Physics
Sixth Grade
1. Owen Fast. 2. Brayona Weller and Hailey Goebel. 3. Graham Smith. 4. Zeke Lomeli and Brennan Douglas. 5. Ryan Main.
Seventh Grade
1. Dawson Hedges and Dawson Hefty. 2. Jayden Conrad. 3. Bruce Carteaux. 4. Ethan VanBuskirk. 5. Zane Liechty and Hunter Moore.
Eighth Grade
1. Christian Fast. 2. Isaiah Neumann. 3. Connor Morimanno. 4. Ryan Kochedorfer and Lucas Stritmatter. 5. Cameron Grubb.
Zoology
Sixth Grade
1. Corbin Moynahan and Wyatt Hefty.
Seventh Grade
1. Kohen Smith. 2. Brenna Orth. 3. Owen Haynes.
Eighth Grade
1. Gabriella Devers and Addison Kelham. 2. Jasmine Goble and Adelyn Rodman.
Specialty Awards
Superintendent’s Award: Taylor Gottfried.
Principal’s Award: Bianca Beisheim and Grayson Combs.
Garrett State Bank (best display): Lillian Asfour and Jayda Cuenca, “Enchanting Planting.”
Garrett State Bank (most original): Lexi Mascio, “Peanut Energy.”
Mayor’s Award: Kylie Bergman, “Bye-Bye WiFi” and Alex Hixson, “Orange Juice vs. Sports Drinks.”
Judges Awards (excellent presentation and understanding of their project):
Sixth Grade: Abi Best and Emma Sumner, Kylie Bogenschutz, Alena Augsberger, Boston Saum.
Seventh Grade: Rilyn Flotow, Brock McCartney and Hunter Frye, Arianna Mascio.
Eighth Grade: Carter Fielden and Ramon Sierra, Isaac Allen, Zoe Speck.
Award sponsors: DeKalb Water and Soil, Garrett Athletic Department, Garrett CyberPatriots, Garrett Pizza Hut, Garrett Public Library, IKG, Metal Technologies, OPS, Tri Kappa and Yarde Vet Services.
