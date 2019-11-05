Programs for kids of all ages!
It’s Storytime! Tuesdays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Early childhood skills and literacy for infants to pre-K.
Teen Room will be open Monday through Thursday, 3-5 p.m.
Tweens — Wednesdays from 3-4:30 p.m. in Herzer Hall. World Kindness Day will be celebrated on Nov. 13. Tweens and Teens will be decorating cupcakes in the Teen Room. On Nov. 20, Teens and Tweens will test their taste buds in the BBQ chip blind taste test, right after school.
Adult programming
November Take and Make is a chalkboard serving tray. Stop by the upstairs circulation desk and pick up all supplies needed to make this serving tray, great for displaying a variety of dishes at your Thanksgiving get-togethers.
Wednesday, Nov. 6 — Mixed Yoga, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Afternoon Book Club, 1 p.m., group will discuss “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.E. Vance, copies available at upstairs circulation desk.
Genealogy Club, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Winter Salads program, 1 p.m. Come and make four different winter salads, including an appetizer, two main courses and a dessert.
Monday, Nov. 11 – Veteran’s Day — The Garrett Public Library will honor veterans in the community for their service. Come and enjoy a cookie and coffee or water any time during the day.
Tuesday, Nov. 12 — WEASELS Club, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13 — Mixed Yoga, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14 — Card making program, 6:30 p.m., all supplies and instructions provided for participant to create three greeting cards. Ages 14 and older. Space is limited, preregistration required. No cost.
Friday, Nov. 15 — Mixed Yoga, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16 — We will put on our spa headbands and make an all-natural facial while we sip on our mocktails. A variety of recipes will be shared.
Monday, Nov. 18
Restorative yoga, 6 p.m. Mixed yoga, 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19 — Adult book club, 7 p.m. — The group will discuss “Vox” by Christina Dalcher. Copies of the book will be available at the upstairs circulation desk.
Holiday Hours
The library will close at 5 p.m. in Thursday, Nov. 28 and will remain closed through Sunday, Dec. 1 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
