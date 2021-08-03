GARRETT — With only two weeks until the school bell rings again, the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board approved an engagement plan for the safety for students and staff.
“This plan is obviously subject to change. It’s a living, breathing document,” Superintendent Tonya Weaver said, “so as we are going through the year, and we are consulting on a regular basis with the county health department, and we are looking at federal, state and local guidelines, we may change bits and pieces of the plan.
“As of right now, this is the plan, as a county, we have come up with together. All of the schools in DeKalb County will be using this plan,” Weaver said.
According to the guidelines, masks will be optional for students and staff in all buildings with social distancing to be practiced to the greatest extent possible. Students and staff will be encouraged to wash hands regularly and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the district’s facilities.
Families are encouraged to conduct a screening using the Indiana Department of Health Daily Screening Tool. Those with COVID symptoms must notify their school nurse immediately under the guidelines.
Contract tracing will be implemented when necessary. Those identified through contact tracing may be required to quarantine. Information regarding vaccinations can be found online at vaccines.gov but remains a personal issue, not mandated by the school, said Weaver.
Visitors and volunteers will be welcomed back in the buildings when appropriately masked, unless proof of vaccine is presented. All co-curricular and extra-curricular activities will resume as normal, Weaver said.
Looking forward to the first day of school on Aug. 12, Weaver shared excitement to reopen following apprehension and much planning only a year ago on how students could safely return to classes.
“This year, I feel really excited about it because there are so many things that are near and dear to our hearts at G-K-B that make G-K-B so special,” Weaver said. “I feel like there’s going to be opportunity we will be able to get back to some of those things, full force, in the way that we want to do that.” Programs such as House Fridays in the elementary school and Sources of Strength in the middle school could resume.
“All of those things are so important to the culture of G-K-B, and so it brings me great joy to see that we have a plan and it looks like we will be able to those things out in the coming year,” Weaver added.
The board also approved an updated version of the school district’s vision, mission and core belief statement. The mission statement remains the same, “Excellence in Education, Strength in Character.” The vision statement provides building a strong foundation, producing model citizens.
Core beliefs in the statement include relationships where all stakeholders are vital, relevant academics with high expectations, empowered leaders at all levels and providing a safe and caring school where all student needs are met, including academic, behavioral, social and emotional, Weaver said.
Building administrators noted summer school sessions were held in June and early July and they are ready to go with the new school year.
Principal Matt Smith said 29 new students have enrolled in the high school for the fall, both new and move-ins, with the possibility of more than 600 students in the building.
“This could be a big deal,” Smith said of the increased enrollment.
He noted this is the second week of sports moratorium, meaning while students can have no contact with coaches, they can continue to train in strength and conditioning.
Career Development Program Director Chad Sutton shared highlights of a two-week summer school camp held for middle school students where they learned welding and construction skills and made picnic tables and bike racks for the city using donated materials. Some of the students attended Monday’s meeting to share their experiences in the program.
Personnel
The board approved the following hires: Kerri Kirby as elementary special education instructor, Barbara Patterson as middle school special education instructor, Jennifer Warfield as middle school secretary, Janna Long as bus driver and Austin Johnson as high school special education instructional assistant. The board approved the resignation of Patterson from her previous position as high school instructional assistant.
High school coaches approved by the board include Kyler DaVerna-Lopez and Jacob Swartz as assistant football coaches, Alaina Filosa as assistant volleyball coach and Halee Klopfenstein as girls head soccer coach. The resignation of Robert Newman as girls head soccer coach was also approved.
Middle school coaches approved include Gabby Swartz as eighth-grade volleyball coach, Olivia Ice as assistant eighth-grade volleyball coach, Alexandria Gottfried as sixth-grade volleyball coach, Joe Reed as middle school football coach, Austin Johnson and Bobby York as assistant football coaches and Chance Hinkle as cross country coach.
The board also approved recommendations to:
• Accept a grant for $25,000 from the National Christian Foundation of Indiana for the Career Development Program;
• Join in a lease agreement between the district and Brightpoint;
• Approve a 2021-2022 gift card resolution;
• Accept a teacher appreciation grant policy; and
• Approve a memorandum of understanding with DeKalb Central Schools regarding funds that are shared between the districts.
