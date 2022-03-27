GARRETT — A Garrett many complained of head and neck pain following a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning on S.R. 8, just east of the DeKalb-Noble county line.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said Ralph Rowe, 57, of Garrett, was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for treatment of his injuries following the crash.
The crash was reported at 7:18 a.m. in the 030 block of S.R. 8.
Police said Rowe was driving east at the time of the accident. When he drove over a hillcrest, Rowe lost control of his 2000 Ford Ranger due to icy road conditions.
Police said Rowe’s vehicle slid off the south side of the road and rolled over once before coming to rest facing north.
A passenger in Rowe’s vehicle had no complaint of injury. That passenger was able to find his cellphone and call 911. Police did not release the name of the passenger.
County police were assisted by the Garrett police and fire departments, Indiana State Police, Parkview EMS and Jeff’s Towing.
