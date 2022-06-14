These tickets were paid in Butler City Court May 27-June 2. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Sabrina H. Al-Kadhimi, Ashley, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Landrun L. Anderson, Marion, speeding, $171 (DC).
Rylan K. Bailey, Avilla, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Marsha A. Beasley, Oxford, Mississippi, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jayden T. Broadnax, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD); improper headlights, $171 (ISP).
Rhonda R. Brown, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (ISP).
Dustin J. Buckhardt, St. Joe, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Zane J. Devault, Plymouth, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Madison L. Gamble, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Justin L. Gibson, Convoy, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Miguel A. Gonzalez, Fort Wayne, no valid operator’s license when required, $150 (DC).
Tammy L. Hale, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Gregory A. Hall, Auburn, speeding, $161 (DC).
Lance J. Hall, Auburn, driving left of center, $175 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (GPD); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB); false or fictitious, $175 (AUB).
Lovell L. Hamlet, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC).
Jeanette A. Hayden, Blue River, Kentucky, speeding, $150 (DC).
Autumn E. Helinski, Ashley, hands free, $171 (AUB).
Sandra K. Herman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Lucio D. Jacquez, Shipshewana, open container violation, $196 (GPD).
Jasmine N. Ketcham, Garrett, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Charles R. Lewis, Fort Worth, Texas, speeding, $150 (DC).
Hope A. Lewis, Corunna, speeding, $171 (DC).
Nicolette M. Lightning, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Riann A. Mason, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Michael R. McGinsie, Indianapolis, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Elsa A. Medrano, Cromwell, authorize or knowingly permitting unlicensed driver to drive, $171 (ISP).
Rosa M. Castillo Montano, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Megan L. Morgan, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Mackenzie P. Ross, Avilla, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Rueben Santos, Defiance, Ohio, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Zackery T.J. Sikora, Huntington, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Brooke L. Smith, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Gabrielle M. Smith, Syracuse, speeding, $171 (DC).
Jonita M. Smith, Waterloo, distracted driving, $171 (DC).
Paul E. Sparkman III, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Amber R. Teusch, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jerome J. Topey, Sterling Heights, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Arthur D. VanLieu, Quincy, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
McKinzie E. Walburn, Auburn, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Michael R. Wells, Lima, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Felecia L. Martin-Wright, Kendallville, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (AUB).
Jon T. Zimmerman, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC); distracted driving, $196 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.