GARRETT — The City of Garrett is organizing a parade on Thursday, June 4, to honor the 165 members of the Garrett High School Class of 2020, Mayor Todd Fiandt announced.
Graduates are to line up beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the middle school parking lot, entering off Warfield Street, with the parade starting at 6 p.m.
The parade will leave the parking lot by the caboose at Memorial Field, travel north on Britton Street to Quincy Street, then west on Quincy to Cowen Street, south on Cowen Street to Houston Street, and travel east to conclude at Eastside Park across from the school.
Photos of seniors have been placed in Garrett businesses and will be on display until the parade begins, when they will be posted in Eastside Park for students to pick up as keepsakes.
“We encourage people who live along the route to come out on the porch or in their yards to cheer them on,” Fiandt said.
