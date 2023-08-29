Ladies League
Scores through Aug. 21
Players, Points
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 201
Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 200
Jayne Scheumann, Mary Wagner 196
Colette Dewitt, Taunja Wickham 195
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 184
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 177
Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 174
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 173
Laurie Carthen, Elise Omspacher 173
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 171
Jane Robbins, Julie Vose 171
Toni Kula, Anita Getts 166
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 165
Sue Carpenter, Pam Good 164
Ann Lewis, Kristi Surfus 156
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 156
Becky Blotkamp, Judy Burrell 149
Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Shoudel 148
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 134
Low scores — Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 35; Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 39.
Two-Man Scramble League
Scores through Aug. 21
Players, Points
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 114
Pete Stinson, Jeff Kempf 113
Tim Scheibenberger, Randy Brunson 112
Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 110
Howard Marchand, Curt Kula 107
Beau Schendel, Adam Zuffinetti 105
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 102
Scott Pfeiffer, Nick Reinoehl 101
Brad Workman, Greg Haney 95
Eric Johnson, Dan Teschko 94
Dave Hippenhammer, Kirk Chevillot 92
Kyle Hamilton, Steve Churchward 92
Marc Munson, Kevin Gray 89
Mackenzie Bolinger, Andy Petcoff 87
Noah Sattison, Zach Frane 87
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 87
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 86
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 86
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 86
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 85
Alex Reidt, Matt Yochum 82
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 81
Austin Manth, Greg Haney 80
Pete Kempf, Joe Riecke 75
Brad Niezer, Jake Dess 75
Sam Kaufman, Tony Surfus 73
Don Myers, Don Sproch 69
Jason Sasse, Mark Colwell 67
Low scores — Mike Morr, Jason Vian 32; Howard Marchand, Curt Kula 33; Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 33; Noah Sattison, Zach Frane 34; Beau Schendel, Adam Zuffinetti 34.
Tuesday Night League
Scores through Aug. 22
Players, Points
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 406
Gary Thompson, Bill Davidson 391
Steve Rowlison, Michael Altevogt 390
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert 387
Jeff Rasnick, Ritchie Woods 385
Steve Eyers, Gene Sonnenberg 382
Rich Castle, Jason Irrgang 381
Mark Richardson, Dave Lochner 378
Julius Pineiro, Jarrod Colburn 373
Butch Oliver, Zach Henry 370
Phil DeJohn, Trent Fiechter 369
Bob Novy, Butch Beber 366
Bob Blotkamp, Bob L. Miller 365
Randy Wooldridge, Jeff Beerbower 358
Jon Stetler, Van Miller 354
Jeff Whitacre, Joe Parrot 353
Terry Uehlein, Jim Vogel 353
Scott Pepple, Ron Reynolds 349
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 325
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney 322
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula 321
Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh 321
Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 304
Mark Burnworth, Anton King 288
Low scores — Darcy Warner 37, Phil DeJohn 39, Bill Davidson 39, Ron Reynolds 40, Jeff Beerbower 40, Austin Groff 40.
Wednesday Night League
Scores through Aug. 22
Players, Points
Don Sproch, Phil DeJohn 483
Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 483
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 478
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 474
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy 466
Bill Kula, Bob Patterson 463
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich 461
Kyle Branscum, Gavin Morr 461
Butch Beber, Don Leins 459
Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 457
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal 450
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith 447
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 446
Dan Weimer, Clay Beber 446
Howard Marchand, Marc Munson 445
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro 444
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus 443
Sam Kaufman, Tony Surfus 443
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 436
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham 432
Tony Christian, Tate Harris 429
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp 428
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus 423
Bob Blotkamp, Nick Waite 419
Noah Sattison, Todd Sattison 418
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault 393
Low scores — Sherm Lewis 36, Brock Diederich 36, Marc Munson 36, Jason Peters 37.
Thursday Morning League
Scores through Aug. 24
Players, Points
Bruce Schlosser, Gene Sonnenberg 225
Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 218
Wayne Bartels, Jim Vogel 217
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 217
Kent Likes, Gale Ryan 207
Steve Brown, Mike Koeneman 205
Ray Oliver, Butch Oliver 203
Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 201
Kim Oster, Mark Feagler 201
Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 201
Tony Blomeke, Mike Esselburn 200
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 200
Bob Novy, Pat Opper 199
Jeff Kempf, Pete Stinson 196
Chris Craft, Greg Lepper 193
Max Amstutz, Jeff Amstutz 191
Bob Blotkamp, Clint Emerson 188
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 187
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 187
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 187
Mark Fogt, Brian Sprunger 186
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 185
Mark Howley, Steve Weikart 185
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 184
Tony Konieczki, Don Sproch 184
Jerry Chisholm, Bernie Landes 183
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 179
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 178
Tom Blotkamp, Barry Ault 178
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 177
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 177
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 175
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 174
Fritz Cooper, Dave Saylor 169
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 169
Dan Feagler, Phil Geeting 166
Jerry Durnell, Terry Bayne 161
Mark Wolford, Tom Biddle 134
Low scores — Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 34; Tom Blotkamp, Barry Ault 34; Bob Blotkamp, Clint Emerson 34; Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 34; Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 34.
American Legion League
Scores through Aug. 24
Players, Points
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 531
Bob Miller, Lynn Gonzales 522
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 500
Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 496
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 490
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 484
Jeff Kessler, Kordell Kessler 484
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 479
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 478
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 477
Jeff Shipe, Steve Shipe 476
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 474
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 462
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 453
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 453
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 449
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 448
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 440
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 436
Mike Harper, Doug Fraze 435
Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 431
Drew Omspacher, Tyler Langer 428
Mike Ley, Todd Fiandt 419
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 386
Dobie Opper, Greg Shipe 380
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 317
Low scores — Howard Marchand 38, Scott Wilson 40, Mike Kleeman 40, Pat Kleeman 41, Mark Demske 41, Dale Pfeiffer 41, Dave VanDerbosch 41, Ron Reynolds 41.
