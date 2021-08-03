2020 — Sarah Cooper; 2019 — Payton Warfield; 2018 — Libbey Detcher; 2017 — Allison Wichman; 2016 — Jerika Brooks; 2015 — Alexandrea Gottfried; 2014 — Natalie Duesler; 2013 — Molly Wilhelm; 2012 — Shai Greuter and 2011 — Casandra Griffith.
2010 — Becca Christensen; 2009 — Kaitlin Karr ;2008 — Delena Halferty; 2007 — Brianne Goe; 2006 — Ashley Cole; 2005 — Courtney Wigginton; 2004 — Kelli Dove; 2003 — Lindsay Weller; 2002 — Lyndsay Carnahan and 2001 — Erin Dove.
2000 — Jehan Abubakr; 1999 — Jackie Carpenter; 1998 — Sarah Hyde; 1997 — Liz Snodderly; 1996 — Jennifer Blotkamp; 1995 — Jenny Davis; 1994 — Kelly Smith; 1993 — Carrie Culler; 1992 — Rachel Conn and 1991 — Kara Brinkerhoff.
1990 — Catina Hart; 1989 — Mary Kuykendall; 1988 — Jamie Witherspoon; 1987 — Tammy Davidson; 1986 — Lori Williams; 1985 — Kathy Hixson; 1984 — Nina Tschebykin; 1983 — Debbie Young; 1982 — Kami Oster and 1981 — Joy Hixson.
1980 — Beth VanZile; 1979 — Jodi Piety; 1978 — Tammi Piety; 1977 — Tammy Nierman; 1976 — Susan Griffin; 1975 — Janet Walton; 1974 — Pam Kinsey; 1973 — Debbie Diederich; 1972 — Janice Dove and 1971 — Shelia Lillie.
1970 — Mary Kay Clark; 1969 — Nancy McKee; 1968 — Fran Cleland; 1967 — Melanie Ann Smith; 1966 — Tina Wysong; 1965 — Cathy Barcus; 1964 — Janice Casey; 1963 — Marilee Hughes; 1962 — Karen Wade and 1961 — Becky Teders
