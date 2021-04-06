Tuesday, April 6
5 p.m. — Varsity softball at East Noble.
5 p.m. — Varsity baseball at Lakewood Park.
Thursday, April 8
4:30 p.m. — Varsity boys and girls track at DeKalb.
Friday, April 9
5 p.m. — Varsity softball with Bellmont, here.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball at DeKalb.
6:30 p.m. — Reserve softball with Bellmont, here.
Saturday, April 10
7:30 a.m. — Varsity golf at Rochester Invitational.
11 a.m. — Varsity baseball with DeKalb (DH), here.
Monday, April 12
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball with Woodlan, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball at Carroll.
Tuesday, April 13
4 p.m. — Varsity golf with DeKalb, here.
4:30 p.m. — Middle school golf at Westview.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball at Westview.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball with Leo, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball at Westview.
Wednesday, April 14
5 p.m. — Middle school track at Lakeland with Eastside.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with Columbia City, here.
Thursday, April 15
4:30 p.m. — Varsity golf at Lakeland.
4:45 p.m. — Varsity boys and girls track with Fremont and Hamilton, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball at Churubusco.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball at Churubusco.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball with Churubusco, here.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball with East Noble, here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.