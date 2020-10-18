Class of 1959 meets for breakfast
GARRETT — The Third Friday Breakfast Group from the Garrett High School Class of 1959 met Friday at T&R Junction in Garrett, including Butch Simon, Butch Beber, Jolly Chisholm, Larry Funk, John Hile and Aaron Smith.
Get well cards were signed for classmates Oston Roop and John Hutton who were not in attendance.
