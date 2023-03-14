Circle of Friends Tea draws large crowd
The 2023 St. Martin’s Healthcare Circle of Friends Tea was the biggest turnout that the clinic has seen in 17 years.
A total of 250 ladies came together to share good food, good laughs, with good friends from around the surrounding communities to support the mission of St. Martin’s Healthcare.
No contribution from the event will go unrecognized, and each generous gift will support St. Martin’s Healthcare’s mobile unit and the patients it will serve. The Mobile Clinic will increase access to health care by decreasing barriers that affect patients, such as transportation.
The gracious gifts collected during the tea will never be taken for granted, as they demonstrate that the community is in support of the mission and values that St. Martin’s Healthcare possesses.
Thank you to all of the donors, sponsors, volunteers, staff, and everyone in-between that contributed to the event. You have watered the seeds that have been planted with the water from your own buckets. This water could have been used elsewhere, but you chose to use it to support the patients of the St. Martin’s Healthcare.
Thank you for providing hope.
Marissalee Johnson
Communications and Outreach
St. Martin’s Healthcare
Garrett
