GARRETT — Sarah Holt thought she was done for the evening when she misspelled words in two championship rounds at Tuesday’s DeKalb County spelling bee.
For 17 rounds, the Country Meadow fifth-grader went head-to-head with cross-county competitor Olivia Lehrman, a sixth-grade student from Riverdale Elementary.
Holt fell on the words “porpoise” in the 15th round and “auxiliary” in the 27th championship round. Lehrman, who also appeared at last year’s contest, heard the judge’s bell in the championship rounds when she left the final “e” off the word “clientele” in round 30 and misspelled “aeration” in round 31.
Both spellers were tenacious, asking for definitions and words to be used in sentences, and writing out their answers on paper before spelling to the judges.
Holt correctly spelled “introspection” at the top of round 33 and then nailed her third championship word, “extraterrestrial,” to become the county champion. Lehrman was runner-up, having incorrectly spelled “lentil.”
Holt admitted she was nervous appearing in her first spelling bee and never thought the contest would last so long.
“I thought I was going to lose,” she said when Lehrman correctly spelled her last word.
She is the daughter of Dave and Angie Holt of Waterloo. The soft-spoken champion said she spent a lot of time practicing whenever she had a chance, using words her mom plugged in her iPad to study.
When not working on her spelling, Holt likes painting and sketching and plays basketball and soccer.
Her advice is to study hard to be a top speller. Family members and Country Meadow Principal Jane Bitting congratulated her on stage after the presentation of medals and certificates.
Eight spellers representing DeKalb County schools competed in the contest in the Garrett High School Performing Arts Center after advancing from spelling bees at their respective schools.
Six spellers remained in the first 10 rounds. The field eventually narrowed to three contestants until Graham Garman, a fifth-grader from J.E. Ober Elementary fell on the word “panel” in the 16th round to finish in third place.
His exit left Holt and Lehrman standing center stage for the next 17 rounds, except for a few moments when both misspelled their championship words, only to return to the microphone for the conclusion of the competition.
“That was stunning” said school librarian and contest pronouncer Missy Burgess at the conclusion of the marathon contest.
Other spellers were Khirington Carteaux, a fifth-grader from McKenney-Harrison Elementary; Kaylee Gaar, a fifth-grader from St. Joseph Catholic School; Izabella Geist, a seventh-grade student at DeKalb Middle School; Lucas Hubley; a fifth-grader at James R. Watson Elementary; and Ashlynn Rathburn, a fifth-grader from Waterloo Elementary.
J.E. Ober Elementary School instructors Halie Snyder and Janelle Kennedy coordinated the event. Alice Weller, Kathy Douglas and Carman Fliehman served as judges.
All winners of school spelling bees were able to compete in the county and regional spelling bees. The regional bee is online and the winner would then advance. The county spelling bee does not affect whether they can compete in any other spelling bees, according to Snyder.
