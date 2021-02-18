GARRETT — Garrett City Hall will reopen to the public on March 1, following a 5-0 vote by the city’s Common Council Tuesday.
For almost three months, the building has been closed to visitors unless by appointment due to COVID-19 issues. The reopening decision requires visitors to wear masks and use social distancing.
During public comment on the topic, Keyser Township Trustee Mike Lilly requested the council consider the reopening to better serve residents.
Councilmen Bobby Diederich and Tom Kleeman agreed the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the county are on decline, based on the latest reports from County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder, whom they said they consider to be “pretty conservative” in his reporting.
Council members Todd Sattison and Amanda Charles agreed not all citizens see social media or have technology at their fingertips or maybe are not that tech-savvy. Having the building accessible is important for people who cannot call in or have technology problems when seeking answers regarding billing or other issues.
City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff suggested the council can make a decision to close in the event of an upward spike in cases.
The council revisited concern about trash pickup along three routes in Garrett by provider Republic Services. The contractor wants residents along those routes to place cans in the street in front of their homes due to the width of the alleys and because of ice along the gravel pathways. If salt is added to remove the ice, it damages the surface, according to a report from Street Department Superintendent Eric Mossberger.
Residents in those areas, especially along 900 West King Street, have complained that bringing the trash cans to the street is difficult due to the elevation of the homes in that area. Other concerns are that residents along Randolph Street might leave the cans on the street, where they might spill or look untidy.
Stewart said the trash cans along her street and others are not placed back at the curb and remain in the roadway until people can go out and drag them back to their yards.
Kleeman noted the major change is size of trucks the haulers use on the job.
“That is their problem. It is up to them to supply proper equipment to do the job,” he said of the haulers, noting the city can’t take the biggest plow it has down alleys.
“But we have smaller plows. A business needs the proper equipment to service their customer,” he added.
Brinkerhoff said he will look over the current contract to become familiar with the scope of the work. Part of the contract provides “the contractor will familiarize itself with the scope of the work, just like any other contractor we have, basically saying we know what job we are bidding on and we know how we are going to have to perform the job. ... I agree there is some responsibility on Republic to do the job they wanted,” he added.
Mayor Todd Fiandt said he would contact a representative from Republic Services to attend next month’s council meeting. Republic Services’ contract was extended through 2021 due to the coronavirus, but requests for bids on a new contract will go out to vendors this spring.
Fiandt and council members all praised the city’s street crews for the work in cleaning up the heavy snowfall Monday night and Tuesday. Plans are to clear the downtown area Wednesday night.
City officials also noted the ice rink at Feick Park has seen skaters.
