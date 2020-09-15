GARRETT — The Garrett Board of Works approved one contract and hired one electric utility apprentice at Tuesday’s morning meeting.
At the request of Water Superintendent Pat Kleeman, Board of Works members Tom Blotkamp and Dave Demske approved a $3,400 quote from CHI Engineering of Fort Wayne to perform engineering services associated with rewiring the water plant.
Tuesday morning, Kleeman said, city crews were working on West 5th Avenue performing a line stop. That will enable the department to remove an old fire hydrant at the south end of the block.
Electric Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch said apprentice Alex King has passed his first basic instruction session at Lebanon.
When VanDerbosch sought permission to hire a second apprentice, City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff said as long as the new hire comes from the original pool of applicants, there shouldn’t be an issue and the city would not need to advertise the position this time.
One apprentice left at the end of January, technically leaving the department short two people, VanDerbosch explained. He would like to hire a third apprentice after the beginning of 2021.
The electric infrastructure at Brennan Estates has been completed and energized. Poles have been set and wires placed across the road at Best Deal Auto Sales.
City Engineer Aaron Ott of Apex Engineering said API Construction will start on these streets: 5th Avenue, Peters, Guilford, McHenry, Keyser and Franklin, plus a portion of Railroad Street to Ocker Park as parts of the 2019 and 2020 Community Crossings projects. Work should be finished within two to three weeks.
Fiandt said the Indiana Department of Transportation just sent out an email seeking applications for the next round of grants.
City Planner Milton Otero said the 2020 census will wrap up at the end of the month. From 2010 to 2018, Garrett’s population grew by 2%, he said. As of Tuesday’s meeting, 75% of city residents had completed the self-response census forms.
Information technology coordinator Rick Vie said he has reached out to Mid-City Office Systems about the status of the new server that the board approved earlier this month.
Vie wants to get the city’s backups in place as soon as possible to pull those from SourceOne. Vie added he is conducting preliminary research for a new email spam filter. The city is currently using SourceOne for that service, as well.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger said work continues on potholes, streets, alleys and tree trimming.
The street sweeper is in use about every other week. Mosquito spraying takes place on a weekly basis. Equipment is being prepared for the fall season, he noted. The leaf vacuum is being serviced before leaves start to come down.
The concrete contractor has begun repairs at the city pool. There were a couple of small issues, Mossberger said, but the contractor will assess and fix those. A new concrete pad has been poured for the merry-go-round in Eastside Park.
The Randolph Street beautification project is underway, he added. All of the smaller trees have been removed, while larger trees are being replaced piece by piece. Sidewalk work will follow. Judy Morrill donated more than $100,000 to the project to improve sidewalks and streetscape.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported his officers made 11 arrests from Sept. 1-14. There were three warrant arrests and three drug arrests. Four were traffic arrests, and one was a miscellaneous arrest.
Police handled 156 calls during that period. Officers wrote 28 traffic tickets, issued 58 warnings and investigated five property-damage traffic accidents. Police also conducted 146 security checks, according to McPherson’s report.
Officers have completed Taser and pepper spray training, with additional firearms training forthcoming, he said.
A report from Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr showed 15 code violations from Sept. 1-14, with five pertaining to high grass or weeds and rubbish. There were two violations for high grass and weeds and two for vehicles.
Fifteen liens were filed, with 10 certified letters sent. Smurr’s report indicates 37 code violations have been complied with, while two abate notices have been forwarded to city hall for noncompliance.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser announced Tom Lepper, Evan Davis and Trace Castator have joined the fire department.
Lepper is a full-time firefighter/EMT with the City of Auburn and a part-time firefighter with the Aboite Township Fire Department of Allen County. Davis and Castator will begin in-house firefighter training immediately, with state training to follow.
Werkheiser asked the Board of Works to consider making repairs to the parking lot at the police department and fire station.
