GARRETT — Garrett’s Board of Works and Common Council tabled discussion on ongoing topics at their June 1 meetings.
For the second time, the Board of Works decided to table discussion about an agreement to release an escrow account holding $35,000 between the city and Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools.
The agreement will provide liquidity for the school’s building trades program, which is constructing a home in the school district-owned Brennan Estates subdivision across from J.E. Ober Elementary School.
Traditionally, escrow accounts are set up with developers to cover final costs when developments are done, including street paving. The only street in the Brennan Estates development is estimated at 100 yards long.
Plans are for one home to be built per year by building trades students, with the first to be completed later this month. The development has room for nine potential homes, so the infrastructure issue is not under any time constraint.
Later, the Common Council decided to table a proposed water leak ordinance. At issue is the obligation of customers to repair or replace faulty service lines between the curb stops and utility meters at their residences.
At the council’s May 25 meeting, City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff presented what he called a “working draft” of an ordinance to require such repairs, based on conversations with Water Department Superintendent Pat Kleeman.
Discussion at that session centered on whether to shut off water to stop resource loss from the leaks, offer a repair to be done by the city with the cost reimbursed through utility payments, and what would happen to that payback should a home be sold.
Brinkerhoff returned at the June 1 meeting with information from Kendallville and Auburn, which have ordinances that deal with the same problem. City officials want to be sure language regarding hardship issues and a possibility of another agency (such as AIM) helping to cover the repair. The council decided to table the issue until the June 15 meeting.
In other Board of Works business, Police Chief Roland McPherson reported his officers handled 89 calls for service from May 24-31. Officers also logged 23 business checks.
Officers issued 32 traffic tickets, 13 warnings and handled four city ordinance calls. Police made 10 arrests during the period, five each of Garrett residents and non-residents. Two of the arrests were for alcohol offenses, six were traffic arrests and one arrest was for possession and dealing of methamphetamine, pills and marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.