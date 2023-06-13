Haynes promoted
to branch manager
GARRETT — Kayla Conrad, vice president and senior retail officer of Garrett State Bank, has announced Rachel Haynes has been promoted to branch manager and retail banking officer of the main office.
Haynes has been with Garrett State Bank has been with the bank for five years and began her career in banking as an assistant branch manager of the Ashley office before being promoted to branch manager in 2019.
Haynes is a graduate of Purdue University with a degree in agribusiness. Her professional background enables her to connect with current and potential clientele of the surrounding communities. She is involved in Junior Achievement, United Way, Local 4-H and FFA chapters, DeKalb Young Farmers and was a 2022 graduate of DeKalb LEADS.
An open house for Haynes will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 at the main office in Garrett.
