WOODBURN — The one-two punch of Bailey Kelham and Taylor Gerke was just enough.
Kelham scored 20 points and Gerke added 12 to lead the Garrett Railroaders to a 45-39 win over host Woodlan Thursday.
Kelham scored 11 of her points in the second half and Gerke added eight as Garrett pulled away in the third.
“I thought we played well offensively. The easy shots just didn’t fall. We got layup after layup that didn’t drop,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “We also got to the line a lot, and with the right guys there, and we missed. We just lacked some of that first-game sharpness.
“Defensively, I thought we were really good on the initial possession, but again, we got hurt on the second shot opportunities.
“Woodlan is a good basketball team that had played a game already, and had some revenge in mind,” Lapadot said, referring to his team’s eliminating the Warriors in last year’s sectional semi-finals. “I was proud of how we continued to play our own game and was able to build a good lead in the fourth quarter, which we then were able to make enough free throws to finish.”
Garrett was 15-of-26 from the free-throw line, but made 8-of-12 in the fourth quarter.
The Railroaders (1-0) led 13-3 after a quarter as the Warriors were 0-for-10 from the field to go with six turnovers.
Led by freshman Taylor Kneubuhler, however, Woodlan crawled back into contention.
Kneubuhler’s drive and score 22 seconds into the second quarter, which resulted in a three-point play, was the home team’s first field of the night.
Later, Addie Wasvick was fouled on a rebound bucket, with her free throw cutting the margin to 13-9. After a Garrett miss, Dakotah Krohn scored for Woodlan.
Garrett only trailed at 1-0, and Kelham made sure it stayed that way, hitting a three-pointer from the right wing. She later added a free throw before Sadie Best drilled a three in the left corner with 2 minutes, 6 seconds left in the half.
The Railroaders led 20-17 at halftime.
The second half started much like the game did, with Woodlan throwing the ball away or unable to hit shots when it had the ball. Garrett didn’t exactly light it up, but took advantage of missed opportunities by the hosts to begin pulling away.
Gerke scored in transition following a Warrior miss, and later, Kelham cashed in after a Woodlan turnover for a 27-19 lead with five minutes left in the third.
The lead grew to double digits on two Gerke free throws. Later, Abby Weaver scored on a drive and dish by Nataley Armstrong for a score in the paint and a 33-20 lead with eight minutes to go.
Krohn drove the basket for two, and later hit a three from the wing to cut the margin to 34-25 with 6:14 to play.
Garrett built its lead back to 12 points, then worked to take time off the clock when things got interesting.
As a Woodlan player drove to the basket, she was closely guarded by Garrett’s Morgan Ostrowski. At one point, it appeared the Woodlan player had the ball around her neck.
The officials blew the play dead as Lapadot bellowed for a traveling call against Woodlan. Instead, Ostrowski was whistled for a foul, her fifth, with 4:44 to play.
Avah Smith and Krohn scored easy rebound buckets in succession to cut the gap to 10.
The Railroaders took time off the clock, but missed a couple of shots. Woodlan couldn’t capitalize either, as Kneubuhler missed a three.
Avah Smith and Kelham traded single free throws, the latter coming with 1:03 to play.
Woodlan wasn’t done, as Krohn and Abby Gentz each scored around a Garrett miss to make it 42-36.
Kelham sank two freebies with 25.9 seconds left before Smith’s three-point play 12 seconds later. Armstrong closed out the scoring with six seconds left.
Krohn had 13 points to lead Woodlan. Smith finished with 11 and Kneubuhler added six. Armstrong had six points and Best added five for Garrett.
“I’d say I was proud of how we found a way to finish the game once the adversity hit of losing Morgan to fouls and them going on one last run,” Lapadot said.
Woodlan 31, Garrett 15
Briana Roney led the reserve Warriors with eight points. McKenna Malcolm had six for Garrett.
Kelsey Bergman and Halle Hathaway had four points each and Aida Haynes added a free throw for the Railroaders.
Woodlan led 15-5 after a quarter and 23-7 at halftime.
