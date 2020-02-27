GARRETT — The Garrett Museum of Art will host its 12th annual Member Show.
An opening reception will take place from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, with the exhibit running through April 11.
The Garrett Museum of Art has showcased the best work from its members and provided a platform for our artist members to exhibit for the community. The Member Show celebrates the individual artists that help support the Garrett Museum of Art and community.
The show will feature artists who work in all mediums and are at various phases in their artistic careers. Cash awards will be presented to first, second and third places, as well as a best student award.
The opening reception is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. Live music will be provided by Pylestyle Events.
Museum hours are 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 4-7 p.m. Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Other hours may be arranged by appointment.
The museum is located at 100 S. Randolph St. For more information, visit the website, garrettmuseumofart or call Angela Green at 704-5400.
