GARRETT — Awards were presented for the best decorated wagons and golf carts and coloring contest winners for the annual Garrett Parade of Lights held Nov. 20.
A wagon sponsored by Yarde Veterinary Services placed first in three categories: Judges Award for the best of all classes, Best Overall Decorated Wagon and Most Original Wagon. The wagon was driven by Kim Hoyer.
Garrett Community Care Food Pantry and Holiday Helpers, sponsored by Garrett Hardware won the Best Musical Wagon (singing or music) Award. Terry King drove the team of horses. The Mike Howe Family won the Best Decorated Team of Horses Award. On board were members of the Garrett FFA. Garrett State Bank sponsored the wagon.
New this year, decorated golf carts were also awarded prizes. First place went to Mary Garrison and Carlie Garrison for their elf-themed cart. Darrell and Denise Harper’s melting snowman cart placed second, and a decorated cart sponsored by Northside Body Shop carrying Garrett Heritage Days Little Miss Jayda Zolman placed third.
Winners were selected by age group in a coloring contest sponsored by the Garrett Parks and Recreation Department. Winners were kindergarten, Rayden Garrett; first grade, Lillianna Williford; second grade, Leena Freeze; third grade, Delainey Murphy; fourth grade, Brady Richards and fifth grade, Emerlynn Toney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.