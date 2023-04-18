GARRETT — Garrett Middle School has announced honor students for the end of the third quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
Students are listed in alphabetical order. Honor roll information is provided by school officials
Grade 6
All A grades
Nash Anderson, Emma Feller, Piper Ice, Hailey Jacobs, Addison Kowalski, Mason Riccius, Carlie Thomas and Emerlynn Toney.
All As and Bs
Jaxson Ault, Leelyn Baumann, Jaxon Bilger, Chloe Bradfield, Bradey Cagle, Brycen Cary, Dillon Chishom, Gregory Freeze, Kaylee Gaar, Graham Garman, Adelynn Goss, Alexis Grimes, Colston Hayward, Blain Heckler, Lucy Hefty, Londyn Horn, Brayden Huff, Grant Jones, Keegan Kops, Violet Kosmatka, Harper Lee, Avery Leech, Gracie Montel, McKenna Naglack, Audrea Newman, Declan Oakes, Katelyn Olis, Destiny Price, Brogan Richards, Eleanor Rucker, Drake Taylor, Kaiden Treesh, Breebella Wauters and Colton Wood.
Grade 7
All A grades
Kylee Carmichael, Emma Coffman, Grayson Combs, Peyton Grindstaff, Isabelle Hathaway, Kendra Kelham, Corissa Kennedy, Katlyn Kueber, Lexi Mascio, Andrew Perry, Kaylee Smith, Maddison Terry, Chloe Warfield and Parker Williams.
All As and Bs
Yazmin Alferez, Tobias Behm, Kylie Bergman, Abigail Best, Hadley Flotow, Taylor Gottfried, Jace Hanel, Lennon Hoeffel, Josephine Kosmatka, Aryka Kramer, Mia Lopez, Ryan Main, Calix Paynor, Caylor Pontius, Jaley Saralu, Raystlyn Saxer, Grace Stoner, Nicholas Wooldridge and Jaxon York.
Grade 8
All A grades
Carter Coffman, Zoie Conley, Elly Cossairt, Rilyn Flotow, Atalie Gullett, Owen Haynes, Charlotte Lemen, Shayna Nodine, Danica Reynolds, Tyler Thrush and Abbigayle Werling.
All As and Bs
Javin Bailey, Madysin Stevens-DeWitt, Kaeuna Dircksen, Kyle Gater, Ashton Gong, Anna Griffin, Logan Griffin, Audrey Hall, Dawson Hedges, Dawson Hefty, Lailey Henry, Noah Hess, Ava Horn, Marleigh Johnson, Madeline La Pato, Savanna McNay, Taylor Miller, Brayden Napier, Brenna Orth, Tandon Plohr, Aiden Reed, Kade Shafer, Jacob Thrush, Remington Winebrenner and Chloe Zuehsow.
