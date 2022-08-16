Garrett Class of 1962 meets
GARRETT — Alumni of the Garrett High School Class of 1962 met Aug. 3 at Joanna’s Family Restaurant in Auburn.
Those attending were: Linda (Kelley) Mann, Linda (Davis) Miller, Bethel (Patrick) Buckles, Kay (Reed) McNall, Mike Parvu, Dick Burtch, Karen (Wade) Hathaway, Donna (Short) Morris, Jerry Pepple, Jim Kelham, Jackie (Toothman) Glass, Beverly (Thomson) Blust and Sandy (Pfierman) Heitz.
The next lunch will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Joanna’s Family Restaurant in Auburn,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.