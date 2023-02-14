FORT WAYNE — Survive and advance is the cliche. But the survive part is really hard when you get to the semi-state.
Wrestlers needed to get into the top four in their weight classes to qualify for the state finals. That means win your first match, then win again in the do-or-die “ticket round,” the round of eight.
Two area competitors went past that. Keegan Schlabach of Lakeland at 126 pounds and Braxton Miller of DeKalb at 145 won their weight classes Saturday at the Memorial Coliseum.
As a result, they’ll face fourth-place wrestlers from other semi-states in the first round at state Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Schlabach (44-1) met Garrett’s Hayden Brady (26-4), his longtime practice partner and Northeast Corner Conference rival, in the title match at 126. Both had pinned their opponents in the ticket round.
Miller (37-2) gave up only one point in both the semifinals and finals, where he took care of Jay County’s Cameron Clark 7-1. Miller has just one Indiana loss and has given up only one takedown in Indiana.
Brady’s runner-up finish led the rest of the area qualifiers. Carter Fielden of Garrett (32-8) defeated Linkin Carter of Eastside (35-9) in an all-freshmen third-place match at 120.
DeKalb’s Drew Waldon (34-2) took third at 113. Fremont senior Essiah Kamer (34-8) will end his career at the highest level of competition after placing third at 132. Brody Hagewood placed fourth for Prairie Heights at 132 and Brock Hagewood finished fourth at 138 for the Panthers.
Garrett led area teams in ninth place with 44 1/2 points. The other local regional champ, DeKalb, was 13th with 38 points. Rochester took the semi-state title with 77 points, two better than second-place Delta.
Schlabach scored the takedown in overtime for an 8-6 decision over Brady. The match was even at 2-2 entering the third period, which began with an escape and takedown for Schlabach. Brady scored a reversal with 44 seconds left and trailed 5-4.
Unable to turn Schlabach, Brady conceded an escape with 29 seconds left, then scored a tying takedown with 16 seconds to go, sending the two to extra time tied 6-6.
Miller carted home a blue ribbon for the Barons but had a big red gash on his nose. The award announcements for the 145-pound class were delayed while Miller received help from trainers.
Miller punched his ticket with a 9-2 decision over Aidan Elkins of New Haven, then won his closest match, edging Delta’s Kolten Rhonemus in the semifinals 3-1.
Waldon secured his trip to Indy with a 6-4 overtime win over New Haven’s Karrington Cooper in the ticket round. After a loss to unbeaten Jalen May of Kokomo in the semifinals, he rebounded for a 5-4 decision over Brayden Raber of Maconaquah in the third-place tilt.
Fielden avenged a loss to Carter in the NECC finals three weeks earlier. The two battled through two scoreless periods before Fielden scored a reversal with 47 seconds remaining for a 2-0 decision.
Garrett received an unwanted surprise as two-time state qualifier Chase Leech (37-2) was upset by Brant Beck of Rochester 6-4 in overtime in the ticket round at 160. Beck was awarded a disputed takedown at the edge of the circle to go ahead 4-3 in the third period. Leech’s escape with 45 seconds left forced overtime.
“We got two of them through,” Garrett coach Nick Kraus said. “I feel really bad for the kids that don’t move on, particularly Chase Leech. He lost a heartbreaker.
“Carter Fielden wrestled really well for third. Hayden Brady wrestled well. A couple things didn’t go our way. I’m upset but I’m not upset about the effort we had. We’re moving two on and we got five in the ticket round.”
Sophomore Kameron Baker (28-10 at 106) and senior Hayden Williams (23-14) at 138 also fell short in the ticket round for the Railroaders.
Garrett wrestlers defeated in their opening round matches were Jakob Jones (22-17, 113), Xavier Nusbaum (21-11, 132) and James Orick-Maurer (19-19, 145).
