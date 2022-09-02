ALTONA — A Fort Wayne man suffered multiple fractures when his vehicle hit a tree near Altona late Thursday morning, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said.
William J. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne, suffered leg and arm fractures in the crash, police said. He was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center by the Samaritan helicopter, where he was listed in stable but critical condition.
The accident was reported at 11:19 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Quincy Street for a report of a truck into a tree and the truck being on fire.
Garrett Police and county units arrived and began to try and control the fire in the truck's engine bay until units from the Garrett Fire Department could arrive and fully extinguish the fire.
Police said Smith was traveling east in a 2006 Ford F-150 on West Quincy Street at a very high rate of speed when, for an unknown reason, it drifted off the north side of the roadway and struck a large tree. Smith became entrapped in the wreckage. Garrett firefighters extricated him from the vehicle. Smith's vehicle was ruled a total loss.
Police said speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
County police were assisted by Indiana State Police, Garrett police and fire departments, Parkview EMS and the Parkview Samaritan helicopter.
