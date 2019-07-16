GARRETT — The Garrett Alumni Association is making plans for this year’s reunion this weekend.
On Friday, the 36th annual Greater Garrett Alumni Golf Scramble begins with an 8 a.m. shotgun start at the Garrett Country Club. Contact Aaron Smith at mitiaaron@aol.com 357-3647 or 312-307 3200 for more information.
A welcome center will be at the JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St. from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Horse-drawn wagon tours of the town will board at the JAM Center beginning at 3 p.m.
An open house is planned at the Garrett Public Library Saturday from 9-11 a.m.
The Garrett Alumni celebration will be at Garrett High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is from 10-11:45 a.m. Please enter door #20. Tours of the high school will be offered from 1-3 p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Schools reunion will be Saturday from 2:30-4 p.m. in the school gym. All St. Joseph and Garrett High School graduates are welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be served. Graduates from 1969 and 1994 will be recognized. A Mass will follow at 4:30 p.m.
A free swim will be held at the Garrett Pool from noon to 8 p.m.
Food trucks will be in Eastside Park from 6-8 p.m., with a concert by the band, Choice, from 6-8 p.m.
Also on Saturday, The Cup of Blessing, 133 S. Randolph St., will be open from 6-10 p.m. for people to meet, chat and enjoy snacks. An open house will be from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Legion, located at 515 W. Fifth Ave. All are welcome.
On Sunday, a community church service will be held at the Garrett High School Performing Arts Center at 10 a.m. Enter door 10.
An Open House will be from 1-3 p.m. in the Historical Society Museum. 300 N. Randolph St.
An entire list of activities can be found on pages 8-9 of today’s Garrett Clipper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.