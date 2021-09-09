GARRETT — During a brief session Tuesday, the Garrett Common Council heard preliminary summaries of the annual wastewater and water rate reports.
According to recommendations by consultants, no rate increase is recommended for wastewater users, having last seen a 2% increase in 2018.
With many projects in the works, including lead line replacement and work along the South Road, a 5% increase is suggested for water utility customers, according to Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle. Some of the cost might covered through grants along with possible bonding considered for funding, she added.
Further discussion will be made on both utility rate reports.
Following budget work sessions and discussions, council members voted 3-0 to bypass any wage increase for council members. Council members Bobby Diederich and Tom Kleeman were not present for the vote. A public hearing on the budget will be at the council session on Sept. 21 with plans to adopt at the Oct. 12 meeting.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported one application for an opening was received that day. He added new K-9 cars are undergoing transition of equipment.
