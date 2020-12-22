Arrested in Noble County
Brady M. Hagerman, 24, of the 1000 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Dec. 14 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information was provided.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Charles Pitts, 48, of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Dec. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with theft, a Level 6 felony; unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle never having received valid license.
Jessan Hardesty, 21, of the 300 block of Depot Crossing, Waterloo, was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Dec. 8 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
James Bryant, 41, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 9:51 a.m. Dec. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Dalton Frigo, 20, of the 100 block of East Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 1:09 p.m. Dec. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Eugene White, 37, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 8:36 p.m. Dec. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dustin Williford, 27, of Auburn, was arrested at 11 p.m. Dec. 9 by Garrett Police on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Justin Wilkinson, 28, of the 3200 block of C.R. 59, Butler, was arrested at 3:22 p.m. Dec. 10 by Butler Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Snider, 25, of East Edgewater Drive; North Pointe Crossing, Garrett, was arrested at 9:46 a.m. Dec. 12 by Garrett Police on a warrant charging him with invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Sterling Bastin, 54, of the 8800 block of North C.R. 260W, Wawaka, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Dec. 12 by Garrett Police on a DeKalb County warrant alleging non-support of a dependent.
Larry Peters, 61, of the 900 block of East 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Dec. 12 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Cooper Wilson, 21, of the 2500 block of C.R. 19, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:08 a.m. Dec. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Megan Contreras, 32, of the 1800 block of Oak Tree Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:19 p.m. Dec. 13 by Garrett Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Charles Nance, 50, of the 200 block of East Chestnut Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Dec. 13 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of driving while suspended as a result of an offense, a Class A misdemeanor.
Johnni McNamara, 36, of the 300 block of C.R. 34, Corunna, was arrested at 12:37 p.m. Dec. 14 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia.
Donald Johnston, 34, of the 2000 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 12:39 p.m. Dec. 14 by Auburn Police on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicholas Larkin, 36, of the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue, Defiance, Ohio, was arrested at 12:56 a.m. Dec. 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of burglary, a Level 2 felony, and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Tiffany Collins, 23, of the 2300 block of C.R. 32, Waterloo, was arrested at 10:41 p.m. Dec. 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
