Winter break challenge
The Garrett Public Library will hold its Winter Break Challenge beginning Friday and continuing through Jan. 4.
Read books, learn new languages and challenge yourself to learn new things over winter break.
Participants can complete one challenge sheet per day. When participants complete a sheet, they will receive a raffle ticket to enter for one of the larger prizes.
Challenge sheets are available for preschool and younger, middle school and high school students.
The drawing for larger prizes will be Jan. 6.
New titles available
These new titles are available at the library through Evergreen Indiana:
Music: Korn, “The Nothing.” Jade Bird, “Jade Bird.” Rob Thomas, “Chip Tooth Smile.” Mavis Staples, “Wasteland, baby!”
DVD: “Godzilla, King of the Monsters.” “Captain Marvel.” “Child’s Play.” “The Planets.” “Pet Sematory.”
Books: “The Little Green Girl” by Lisa Anchin. “Ninja Blaze!” by Dave Aikens. “The Search for Stalor” by Joey Ellis. “Mastering Spy Techniques” by Deanna Caswell.
Programs for kids of all ages!
It’s Storytime! Tuesdays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Early childhood skills and literacy for infants to pre-K.
The Teen Room is open from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Tweens Time for ages 10-12 is from 3-4:30 p.m. each Wednesday in Herzer Hall.
Adult programming
December Take and Make. Stop by the upstairs circulation desk and pick up the supplies to make salt dough ornaments. Create a keepsake for years to come!
The January project will be a snowflake block.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
7 p.m. Adult book club. The group will discuss “The Little Paris Bookshop” by Nina George. Copies of the book will be available at the upstairs circulation desk.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
6 p.m. Mixed yoga.
Friday, Dec. 20
6:15 p.m. Mixed yoga.
Friday, Dec. 27
6:15 p.m. Mixed yoga.
Monday, Dec. 30
6 p.m. Restorative yoga.
6:45 p.m. Mixed yoga.
Thursday, Jan. 2
1 p.m. Adult book club.
6:30 p.m. Genealogy club.
Friday, Jan. 3
6:15 p.m. Mixed yoga.
Saturday, Jan. 4
1 p.m. Seasons paintings.
Holiday hours
The library will be closed Dec. 23-25 for Christmas and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the New Year. The staff of the Garrett Public Library wishes all of our patrons a safe and happy holiday season.
