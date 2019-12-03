Craft bazaar is Saturday
GARRETT — A holiday craft bazaar is planned for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Miller's Merry Manor, 1367 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
Door prizes, swag bags, crafts and direct sales items will be offered.
Santa will be on hand to visit with the kids.
NHS plans food drive
GARRETT — The Garrett High School National Honor Society is holding a food drive on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1-3 p.m.
Students will drive through Garrett to pick up donations and return back to the school for sorting from 3-4 p.m. People can also drop off food donations during these hours at high school at door 27.
Food donations will go to the Community Care Food Pantry.
Karaoke at American Legion
GARRETT — Karaoke with James Taylor will be Friday from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at the Garrett American Legion Post, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit garrettamericanlegion.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.