Knights of
Columbus 1790
GARRETT — Knights of Columbus Council 1790 will hold fish fry events each Friday during Lent.
Drive-through for carryout orders only will be available beginning at 4:30 p.m. until the fish is gone. Visitors are asked to enter next to the rectory at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 300 W. Houston St., and exit via Edgerton Street.
The menu includes fish, baked potato and green beans for $9. There will not be a fish fry on Good Friday, April 2.
Garrett Fraternal
Order of Eagles 1357
GARRETT — Garrett Fraternal Order of Eagles 1357, 220 S. Randolph St., will serve a pulled pork meal beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $9. Jim Weber and Erica Lee will have live music from 6:30-9:30 p.m. This event is open to the public.
Garrett American
Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. 5th Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
An all-you-can-eat fish fry will take place from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 26.
JAM Recreation Center
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center has announced several activities:
Get Fit Garrett
The spring edition of the Get Fit Garrett wellness transformation program will begin April 12 and last six weeks.
In this program, participants will be encouraged to set fitness goals and receive help achieving them through weekly meetings, daily workout videos that can be completed at home or at the JAM Center, meal planning and tracking resources.
The cost is $65 for members and $100 for non-members. To register, call the JAM Center at 357-1917.
Lifeguard course
A lifeguard certification class will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 22 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 23.
Upon completion of the course, participants will receive a two-year certification as a lifeguard, as well as CPR, AED and first aid, and a one-year certification in blood-borne pathogens.
