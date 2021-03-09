Tuesday, March 9
French toast, sausage links, hash brown, fruit, milk variety.
Wednesday, March 10
Soft taco, fruit, cinnamon roll, milk variety.
Thursday, March 11
Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, fruit, garlic twist, milk variety.
Friday, March 12
Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, fresh vegetables, fruit, milk variety.
Monday, March 15
Tenderloin, waffle fries, fruit, milk variety.
Tuesday, March 16
Crispito, hot mixed vegetables, fiesta rice, fruit, milk variety.
