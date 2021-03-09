Tuesday, March 9

French toast, sausage links, hash brown, fruit, milk variety.

Wednesday, March 10

Soft taco, fruit, cinnamon roll, milk variety.

Thursday, March 11

Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, fruit, garlic twist, milk variety.

Friday, March 12

Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, fresh vegetables, fruit, milk variety.

Monday, March 15

Tenderloin, waffle fries, fruit, milk variety.

Tuesday, March 16

Crispito, hot mixed vegetables, fiesta rice, fruit, milk variety.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.