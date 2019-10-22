Jane Kempf
Jane Elmira (Mullen) Kempf, of Auburn, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Justin Reed
Justin D. Reed, 49, of Huntertown, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City is handling arrangements.
Gary Terry
Gary Lee Terry, 58, of Kendallville died Sunday, Oct.13, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is handling arrangements.
Owen Maxwill
Owen “Slim” Maxwell, 80, of Kendallville, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Robert Norton
Robert Norton, 83, of Kendallville, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.
Elaine Harp
Elaine Louise (Schaefer) Harp, 90, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.
Max Moughler
Max L. Moughler, 77, of Butler, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
Norma Howard
Norma Gene (Penzen) Howard, 71, of Auburn, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
Arrangements by Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn.
Linda Schoonover
Linda L. (Deetz) Schoonover, 76, of Garrett, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, is in charge of arrangements.
Helen Davis
Helen Katherine (Poppy) Powell Davis, 100, of Albion, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Terry Donat
Terry Donat, 55, of Kendallville, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
