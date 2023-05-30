Parker named manager at Beacon in Garrett
GARRETT — Brandy Parker has been named manager of Beacon Credit Union’s member center at 1114 S. Randolph St.
In her new role, Parker will monitor and develop member center growth, promote member use of credit union products and services and engage with the Garrett community. She will also be responsible for developing and leading staff to ensure professional, courteous and prompt service to Beacon’s member-owners.
Parker has 10 years of banking experience and has worked at the credit union for the last three years. Prior to her promotion, Parker served as a member center supervisor.
She currently resides in Garrett with her husband. Together, they have two adult sons and one grandchild.
